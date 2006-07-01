Napoli-S.P.A.L: Live updates and confirmed lineups
18 February at 14:04
• Napoli have won nine Serie A home games against SPAL (D2 L3).
• If Napoli were to win, they will set their club record of consecutive wins in a single Serie A season (nine).
• Allowing three points for a win (since 1994/95), Only Inter in 2006/07 (66) have won more points after 24 Serie A games than the 63 Napoli have accrued this season.
• In the last 10 Serie A games, SPAL have gained just seven points - Only Chievo (two) have won less.
• SPAL have conceded the most goals in the first 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (eight) – one more than opponents Napoli (7).
• Napoli have gained the most points from losing situations in Serie A this season (21) and, they are the only side yet to lose a single point when leading.
• Dries Mertens has now scored in 45 Serie A games and he has never lost in any of these encounters (W39 D6).
• Lorenzo Insigne has not scored in his last six Serie A games – the last time he went seven in a row without netting was back in November 2016.
• Sergio Floccari has scored six goals against Napoli in Serie A, against no other side has he bagged more goals against in the competition.
