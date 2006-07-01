Napoli-S.P.A.L: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Napoli have won their last eight Serie A games against SPAL, however, aside from the reverse fixture earlier this season, the previous seven meetings were played between 1963 and 1968.

• Napoli have won nine Serie A home games against SPAL (D2 L3).

• If Napoli were to win, they will set their club record of consecutive wins in a single Serie A season (nine).

• Allowing three points for a win (since 1994/95), Only Inter in 2006/07 (66) have won more points after 24 Serie A games than the 63 Napoli have accrued this season.

• In the last 10 Serie A games, SPAL have gained just seven points - Only Chievo (two) have won less.

• SPAL have conceded the most goals in the first 15 minutes of play in Serie A this season (eight) – one more than opponents Napoli (7).

• Napoli have gained the most points from losing situations in Serie A this season (21) and, they are the only side yet to lose a single point when leading.

• Dries Mertens has now scored in 45 Serie A games and he has never lost in any of these encounters (W39 D6).

• Lorenzo Insigne has not scored in his last six Serie A games – the last time he went seven in a row without netting was back in November 2016.

• Sergio Floccari has scored six goals against Napoli in Serie A, against no other side has he bagged more goals against in the competition.