Napoli's Sarri hits back at Zenga over VAR controversy

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri has hit back at Crotone coach Walter Zenga's statements after yesterday's Serie A clash between the sides that the Partenopei won thanks to a goal from captain Marek Hamsik in the first half. With the win, Napoli were crowned Serie A winter champions as they currently have a 4 point lead over second place Juventus (who will be playing later this after-noon).



After the match Walter Zenga was very critical due to penalty not given to the homeside where the ball hit Mertens hand but no penalty was given after the VAR was consulted via silent check. However the images showed that a penalty call could and maybe should have been given which annoyed Zenga.



Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri responded saying: "You can't speak that Mertens took the ball voluntarily, the ball deflected off of Hamsik and hit Mertens. It would be too excessive to speak about a voluntary and intentional handball."



Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)