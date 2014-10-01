Napoli-Sampdoria 3-2 live
23 December at 15:34
Napoli have won seven of their last nine games at the San Paolo against the Blucerchiati.
Napoli have collected 42 points this season – their joint-best in a single Serie A campaign after 17 games since 1987/88 (when they finished second).
Sampdoria have picked-up only one point from their last four games, conceding eight goals in the process.
Sampdoria have conceded seven goals in the last 15 minutes of play – more than any other side.
Napoli instead have scored the most goals following a corner situation (6).
The first of Marek Hamsik’s 95 Serie A goals to date was against Sampdoria in September 2007.
Piotr Zielinski has already scored four goals in this campaign – his season-best in Serie A is five goals.
Gianluca Caprari scored in both games against Napoli last season when he was at Pescara.
