Napoli-Sampdoria 3-2 live

Napoli are unbeaten in their last 12 Serie A games against Sampdoria (W9 D3).



Napoli have won seven of their last nine games at the San Paolo against the Blucerchiati.



Napoli have collected 42 points this season – their joint-best in a single Serie A campaign after 17 games since 1987/88 (when they finished second).



Sampdoria have picked-up only one point from their last four games, conceding eight goals in the process.



Sampdoria have conceded seven goals in the last 15 minutes of play – more than any other side.



Napoli instead have scored the most goals following a corner situation (6).



The first of Marek Hamsik’s 95 Serie A goals to date was against Sampdoria in September 2007.



Piotr Zielinski has already scored four goals in this campaign – his season-best in Serie A is five goals.



Gianluca Caprari scored in both games against Napoli last season when he was at Pescara.

