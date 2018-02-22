Napoli, Sarri: 'Chievo win a message for ourselves more than for Juve'

Napoli produced one of the most dramatic finishes of the season on Sunday and in doing so kept the Serie A title race alive.



The Partenopei found themselves down 1-0 to Chievo Verona in the 73rd minute following a collection of defensive errors., but Arkadiusz Milik (89’) and Amadou Diawara (90’+3’) produced late heroics to earn the three points and keep the gap between Juve at 4 points.



Head coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to Premium following the crazy finish.



"We won a game we deserved to win, it looked like a haunted match, with all the stats in our favor. The win is a message for ourselves more than for Juventus”



“We always want to win and if today we had not succeeded it would have been an injustice, we are well and happy for our audience, because without them we would not have been able to overturn the deficit.”

