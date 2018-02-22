Napoli: Sarri explains touchline incident with AC Milan star

Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri talked to Premium Sport after the azzurri’s 0-0 draw at the San Siro. “We don’t care about Juventus’ results. We are doing what we have to and we are doing it well. We need to continue like this. We regret the draw against Sassuolo. We should have played like we played tonight and maybe we’d reached a different result. Donnarumma made an extraordinary save. No surprise, he is an extraordinary goalkeeper.”



“We are not as fresh as we used to be but in general I am satisfied for the game we played. Milik is doing well. He’s playing more and more minutes and I think he is doing well. Maybe he could start in the next few games.”



​Sarri had an argument with Biglia at the end of the game and the manager revealed what the Argentinean told him at the end of the game: “Nothing special happened, I saw a bad gesture of Biglia and Insigne was angry as well. Biglia came to me and he told me that he had done nothing. It all ended there.”



