Napoli, Sarri: 'Gabbiadini? He is useful, it all depends on him. Referee? We were also penalized'

Maurizio Sarri spoke to Premium Sport after Napoli's 2-1 last minute win versus Sampdoria, here is what he had to say : "We really did well in the second half but we started off the game too slow. Sampdoria were very organized and did not allow us to play the way we wanted to play. We conceded a bad goal but we then came back strong in the second half. We created 9 goalscoring chances versus only 3 for Sampdoria so we deserved to win. I understand Giampaolo because it is hard to lose a game in the 95th minute of play".



"Gabbiadini? I don't know let's see, it is still a long transfer market but I am giving him the chance to perform. He is very useful to us but in the end it is up to him. Tonelli gone in January? I don't think so . He has had a lot of patience with us but we have also had a lot of patience with him".



"Referee? We are also not very satisfied since there were a few dubious calls in the first half against us. Silvestre might not have touched Reina but he did interfere with the action".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)