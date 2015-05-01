Napoli, Sarri: 'Good performance but we did not have any luck'

Maurizio Sarri spoke to Premium Sport after the Napoli-Palermo 1-1 game, here is what he had to say: “Games like this one happen once and a while. I think we played a good game and we conceded a goal in their only chance of the game. We created a lot of chances but could not finish them off. We did not have any luck on our side which is too bad. I am not worried by this result because we played well. At the end of the game we did not adjust well to Pavoletti being there but Palermo are used to playing like this. I hope that Pavoletti can get into game shape now. Milik with Pavoletti? It is possible let's see. Milik is getting there but he isn't just ready yet. Our focus is now on Bologna and that's it. The season is still very long and many things can change quickly“.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)