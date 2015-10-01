Napoli, Sarri: 'We started off well. It was an honor to meet Maradona'

After beating Milan by a 2-1 score, Maurizio Sarri spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he had to say : "What did Galliani tell me? He is always nice to me, he complimented me which is great coming from someone who lifted multiple Champions League trophies. I knew this was going to be a difficult game but I am happy that we won. We suffered today and showed that we too can suffer sometimes in an attempt to get the three points".



FROM MERTENS TO MARADONA - " We started off strong but then once we had the 2 goal lead, we started to play around with the ball in the midfield instead of striking again. We are improving since in the past we would've probably ran out of energy by the end of the game. If we want to become a great squad then we will have to keep improving, if not we will remain to be a good squad. Mertens ? He had a good game, let's see how we are going to use him once Milik and Pavoletti also come back. I wouldn't sign for the second place in the standings but then again this doesn't mean that I am presumptuous since I always want to give it my all to win. Maradona? To see him in person was great , it was an honor to meet him in Napoli ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)