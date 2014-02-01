Napoli, Sarri: ' It has been a long time that we haven't seen Juve suffer this much'. Allegri responds....

After the Napoli-Juve 1-1 game, Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri had this to say to Premium Sport : “When a team plays like how we did tonight, a coach has to be happy. It has been a very long time that we haven't seen Juve suffer this much in the Serie A. It wasn't easy for us and we even conceded the first goal but we found a way to get back into the game. We wanted more than the draw but we really played an excellent game. Higuain? I talked to him a little after the game and we joked around. For me he is still the best number 9 in the world. The fans really gave us energy tonight it was spectacular. Milik? I was going to be maybe use him but then we had to use a few forced substitutions. He would've allowed us to play a little bit deeper in their zone but at the same time we would've lost a bit of speed“.



Here is what Allegri had to say after the game to Sky Sport: “ Napoli can't get more than 88 points where as Roma can reach 92 points. Tonight we earned an important point. Too defensive? They played a good game and we gave them a bit too much room after we had scored the opener. Higuain? He did well tonight and it wasn't easy for him but he did what he had to do. Luis Enrique? We will have to face one of the best teams on the planet, that's what the draw gave us. We have to keep working hard since you can always improve. I believe that our game against Napoli on Wednesday is worth more than this one since it will be worth a final .Lemina? He was in good conditions and he deserved to play. Mandzukic? Tonight he hard a harder time but he tried hard “.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)