Napoli, talks with Sarri concerning a renewal are ongoing
08 February at 09:30Napoli are doing very well as they currently are first in the Italian Serie A standings. Maurizio Sarri's club currently have 60 points as they have a one point advantage over Max Allegri's Juventus. This title race will seemingly go up until the very end as Napoli and Juve have practically been perfect to date. Speaking of Sarri, a few clubs have showed interest in him but according to Rai Sport (via Calciomercato.com), it seems like if he will probably be staying in Naples. The Italian Tv chain claims that Sarri is closer to renewing his deal with De Laurentiis' club than leaving them come summer time. Talks are ongoing as Sarri seems ready to stay with Napoli.
Sarri's Napoli are coming off a 0-2 win against Benevento as they are now ready to take on Lazio this coming week-end in what should be a fun game to watch. As Juve are set to play against Fiorentina, this week-end might be a crucial one in the Scudetto race between Napoli and the bianconeri...
