Napoli, Sarri: 'Renewal? Only if I can give my 100%. Reina?...'
19 March at 22:32Maurizio Sarri was in Montecatini Terme to receive the "Premio Maestrelli". Here is what the Napoli coach had to say to TV Luna (via Tutto Napoli) on numerous topics:
" Renewal? It's a false problem since I have a contract with the club. I always want to give my 100%, if I can't for some reason, then it's fair to step back. I will only renew my deal if I can give it my all. Four years ago I was in the Serie B and it is an honor for me to be fighting for the league title against a great squad. Award? Well it's an honor for me to receive this award. Moment? Well we have had a harder time of late but it happens. We always like to play well since this is our style. The San Paolo stadium had always been with us over the years, we are very lucky to have these fans. Juve? Our game against them should be important but let's see how both team do before this game. Hamsik? I don't know let's see. It doesn't look like a big injury but it's not a 2 day injury either. Reina? He is a great keeper and a great person. People are talking about him but Napoli fans know that he will give his 101% even if his contract will expire this summer. A coffee with Allegri? We have done so in the past, I don't see the problem. Astori? He was going to join us but then there were legal issues that broke the deal down. He seemed to be a great kid...".
Go to comments