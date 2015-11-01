Napoli, Sarri: 'Since the winter break we have the same amount of points as Juve who have a bigger budget...'

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press after their 3-0 win versus Lazio , here is what he had to say: " The Coppa Italia game gave us energy. During the past week, we drew Juve in the Serie A and then beat them in the Coppa Italia, that's not too bad. We wanted to make the Coppa Italia final but we are on the right path. In fact, after the winter break, we have the same amount of points as Juventus. We played well tonight and deserved all three points".



"Hamsik? He is a real champion and he is very valuable to our team. I hope that all of our strikers stay with us next year too and we will also recuperate Milik and Pavoletti. We can always still get better as we want to improve our personality. I would also like it if the team conceded less goals but tonight we did well. Juve? They have a bigger budget compared to ours".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)