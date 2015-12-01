Napoli, Sarri: 'We have to be better. Zielinski? He is the new De Bruyne'

Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press in his pre-game conference as Napoli are set to take on Leipzig. Here is what he had to say on the matter:



" We really didn't play a good first leg against Leipzig. I take 70% of the fault as 10% could go to the management, 10% to the players and 10% to the staff. It wasn't the back-ups fault since our worst football happened when some of the starters came on. Tomorrow we will have to have the right mentality and we want to get some revenge. They have the edge but we want to prove our worth tomorrow...".



"Mertens? I think he will be available but I will know more tomorrow morning. He didn't seem in too bad shape this morning. We do have a few injuries at the moment but that's not an excuse. We have been training well but we know that we will have to be better. Serie A? We are playing very well and we currently are in the lead. Even so, we know that it is a long road ahead. Fans? We all know that the fans are fully focused on the Italian Serie A league title since it's a while that we haven't won it. We want to do well in the EL too but we will have to do so on the road now. Zielinski? He has a ton of quality and could potentially play anywhere. He still has to grow but I think he will be the new De Bruyne...".