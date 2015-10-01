Napoli, Sarri : 'We put in a great display tonight but we are not perfect. Ibra and Balotelli? .... '

Napoli coach Mauricio Sarri spoke to the press after their incredible 7-1 win in Bologna, here is what he had to say on his team's performance as he spoke with Premium Sport: " We put in a great display today, I want to congratulate the players but we still aren't perfect. Callejon? I did not see anything. Milik and Pavoletti? I will play who deserves to play. We are doing well now, so why change anything? I think we created as many scoring chances today than versus Palermo but the difference was the fact that Bologna played an offensive style of football where as Palermo just defended themselves " .



FROM GABBIADINI TO RAIOLA: " Juve-Inter? I won't be watching the game. I am only thinking of my team. Gabbiadini? I don't have much to say. Raiola? He is good at what he does, he can't attack a general manager or a president (because it would influence his work) so that's why he attacked me. If he thinks that a positive comment on me would lead to one of his players coming here, then he would say that I am the best coach in the world. Ibra and Balotelli? We already have solid strikers...".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)