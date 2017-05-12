Napoli scout Chelsea starlet as Conte eyes Belgian ace
12 May at 19:45Napoli and Chelea will be involved in several transfer negotiations next summer, just like it happened one year ago when, however, the Blues did not manage to sign neither Koulibaly nor Ghoulam. The Blues are still interested in both aces but there are still some more players who Napoli and Chelsea will be negotiating over at the end of the season.
According to Il Corriere dello Sport, Napoli DS Cristiano Giuntoli has personali scouted Chelsea starlet Bertrand Traore who is on loan at Ajax and has been putting down some stunning performances this season.
Traore has 13 goals in 37 appearances in all competitions so far this season and Napoli are extremely interested in signing him. Trouble is, Chelsea are not open to sell the versatile 21-year-old on a permanent deal.
Meantime, Chelsea boss Conte has set sights on Dries Mertens, according to a report of NLH.be. The Belgian is negotiating a new contract with Napoli and seems close to signing a new deal with the club despite the interest of Manchester United. Mertens’ new Napoli deal could include a release clause which means he could leave the club in the summer even if he’ll pen a new deal with the partenopei.
