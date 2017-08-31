According to Sky Sports, there is a surprise signing by Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. The Parthenopean club, which this summer had more of a focus on keeping their players than bringing in new ones. Much of this attention was focused on Napoli jewels Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens, who were being courted by major clubs like Manchester United and Barcelona. Or the roads for Koulibaly and Hysaj, who Napoli was also able to keep within their clutches as they attempt a new siege in Italy and Europe this fall.

The news of Napoli’s new signing comes from Chievo Verona for the purchase of Roberto Inglese. Napoli sports director Cristiano Giuntoli has found a deal with Chievo worth 10 million EUR plus an additional 2 million in bonuses. Inglese will remain on loan at Chievo this season and will eventually become a new player with Napoli. It is a solid capture by Giuntoli, who had discovered Inglese at Carpi. The 25 year old striker scored 10 goals for Chievo last season in Serie A.