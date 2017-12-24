Napoli skipper Marek Hamsik expressed his delight after having overtaken Diego Maradona’s goalscoring tally at the partenopei.

Hamsik found himself on the scoresheet in Napoli’s 3-2 win over Sampdoria yesterday and that goal meant that Slovakian has now overtaken Diego Maradona as the highest goalscorer in the history of Napoli. The strike marked Hamsik’s 116th goal as a Napoli player.

Hamsik was told the official Napoli website following the triumph, which allowed the club to go back up the top of the Serie A charts with a point over Juventus. Hamsik said:

“But the most important thing was the team victory over Sampdoria. now it will be a beautiful Christmas "

The 30-year-old also ended up paying tribute to Paolo Cannavaro, who is expected to leave Sassuolo to join Guangzhhou Evergrande in January.

"I looked at the linesman first to see if everything was ok. Then I rejoiced and I'm very happy to have overtaken Diego.”Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)