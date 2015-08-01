Napoli slap huge price-tag on top Chelsea defensive target
05 March at 12:40Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly is known to be a long-time target Chelsea boss Antonio Conte who tried to sign the Senegalese defender last summer but failed to reach any agreement for the highly-rated 25-year-old.
It is understood that Chelsea will make a new offer for Koulibaly in the summer but according to the Daily Star, the rock solid defender would cost the Premier League giants £ 60 million (almost € 70 million).
Chelsea would sign Koulibaly to replace John Terry who is no longer a first-choice at the Stamford Bridge, not to mention that his contract in South-West London expires in June 2017.
The Senegal International has 27 appearances with the partenopei so far this season and was one of the best player on the pitch in yesterday’s Napoli 2-1 away win over Roma. Koulibaly had been disappointing for Napoli since returning from International duty at AFCON but yesterday’s game suggested that he has now returned to his regular standards.
