Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini is once again the centre of transfer speculation. The 25-year-old Italian international looks set to leave the San Paolo this month but his final destination remains uncertain.



Bundesliga side Wolfsburg looked to be in pole-position last week with Premier League outfit Everton now seemingly out of the running but Sky Sport Italia is now claiming that there could be another challenge from England with Southampton now looking to secure his services.



The club from the south coast are on a wretched run of results and had a woeful Christmas and New Year period, failing to pick up any points and heaping more pressure on boss Claude Puel. The Saints have found goals hard to come by and now it seems as though they could point to a man looking to reignite his career after a season to forget in Serie A.



Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis is prepared to offload the player for a fee of around €20 million and Wolfsburg are already believed to have agreed to this. If Southampton want to hijack the deal at the last minute, they will have to match this and then it will be down to the player to choose where he wants to continue to play his football.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler