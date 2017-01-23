Manolo Gabbiadini.

According to Corriere dello Sport today, Southampton are adamant they will not increase their offer for unsettled Napoli striker

The 25-year-old has been the subject of an ongoing transfer battle between several Premier League clubs including West Bromwich Albion, Everton and Southampton and the Italian journal claims that it’s the latter who are still in pole-position to sign the Italian international.



The problem is that The Saints are not prepared to increase their current offer of £13 million for the player, whereas Napoli are believed to not be prepared to let him leave the San Paolo for anything less than £20 million. As we enter the final week of the January window and with Gabbiadini unhappy at his continued exclusion from the starting XI, President Aurelio De Laurentiis has to make a swift decision about his players future and whether to accept the Premier League clubs final offer.