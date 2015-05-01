Man Utd on alert as Napoli star hints at possible exit

Napoli's Belgian international striker Dries Mertens gave an interview with Belgian media outlet Het Laatste Nieuws regarding his future where he opened the door slightly on an exit from the Partenopei.



"Starting this past summer, I have a minimum release fee clause of €28 million but last winter I received an offer from China where i would have earned an incredible amount of money. However, Napoli did not want to let me go and I did not want to leave" Mertens revealed.



The Napoli striker was asked what he would do if the same situation where to arise again replying that: "This is why I wanted a minimum release fee clause in my new contract, €28 million is not a lot of money for a Chinese club even though it is a nice sum for Napoli."



Mertens then concluded that things have changed following the World record transfe rof Neymar ro PSg: "This was the case until Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain because now €28 million is nothing. I would be a steal for any club because where do you find a player who scores 28 goals in the Serie A and who only costs €28 million. Nowhere, no."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)