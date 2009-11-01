Napoli star leaves door open to Man Utd and Barcelona move

Napoli star Marek Hamsik has released an interesting interview with German paper Kicker ahead of the return of Serie A after the International break.



Hamsik is one of the most iconic footballers in the history of the partenopei. The Slovakia International arrived at the San Paolo in 2007 and went on to score 114 goals in 456 games with the Serie A giants.



​Hamsik has already made it clear that he rejected moves to Juventus and AC Milan in the past but has told Kicker that it would be hard for him to take a decision should either Manchester United or Barcelona make a move to sign him.



“That’s hard to say”, Hamsik said.



"It would surely be the hardest decision in my career. Maybe everyone wants to play at these clubs, but I can’t answer that. I think that Napoli is one of the top 10 European teams in terms of game play and performance.”

