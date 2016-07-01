Dries Mertens has explained what exactly went through his mind when he scored that specular lob against Lazio.

The Partenopei ended up triumphing 4-1, the Belgian international scoring the third with an incredible lob, to send his team two goals ahead.

“I said to myself: go for it!” the Manchester United target explained.

He’s scored six goals already this season, a strong start for the former PSV player, who ended last season with 28 goals in Serie A and nine more assists.

The incredible strike - which you can see below - is surely the goal of the weekend.

“I saw the ball there and I thought of the shot,” he told Mediaset.

“I am very happy with this goal, but the most important thing was to win the game,”

When it was pointed out that Diego Maradona had scored a similar goal, he answered:

“mine was further out than Maradona, so I get extra credit! I turned around, saw the goalkeeper was getting slowly back to his line and there was a little gap, so I said to myself: go for it!