Napoli star refuses to provide transfer updates amid Man Utd interest

Dries Mertens has released an interview with ElfVoetbal, refusing to answer question about his future. Manchester United have emerged as credible contenders for the talented Belgian winger with representatives of the Red Devils who are said to have already met representatives of the 30-year-old.



“We are focused on Champions League qualification at the moment and we know it all depends on us but we also know that anything can happen. Opponents are tired and they can make some mistakes, Roma included. I’m optimistic. As for my future I can’t say anything at the moment, we’ll see what’s going to happen.”



​Mertens has been negotiating a new contract with his club for very long time but the two parties have failed to reach any sort of agreement so far. The Belgium star’s contract expires in June 2018 but Napoli president is said to be willing to keep Mertens at the San Paolo even if he doesn’t sign a contract extension.



