Napoli star rejected moves to AC Milan and Juventus says agent

Amadou Diawara moved to Napoli for € 14.5 million last summer. The centre midfielder was one of Serie A’s best players in the 2015/16 campaign when he was playing for Bologna and has confirmed his qualities and skills during the current campaign at Napoli.



The player’s agent has released an interview with Repubblica revealing that his client snubbed moves to AC Milan and Juventus last summer.



​Both clubs were interested in signing the talented 19-year-old midfielder last season, but Napoli managed to sign him.



“At the beginning of the summer transfer window, Valencia tried to sign him but when I started negotiations with Napoli, the club’s director of sport told me: ‘it’s useless for you to talk with other clubs because I’m going to sign him’. In that period clubs like Juventus and AC Milan had asked information about Diawara.”



The Guinea-born midfielder has 16 appearances in all competitions with Napoli so far this season.

