Napoli star reveals the truth about his failed Liverpool move

Napoli star Piotr Zielinski joined Napoli from Empoli last summer but the Poland International had also been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp was said to have personally contacted the Poland star to discuss his move to Anfield Road, but Zielinski has recently denied that he came that close to joining the Reds.



Talking to Polish paper Przeglad Sportowy, the talented 23-year-old said: “I don’t know how I was linked with a move to Liverpool, all I know is that I am happy at Napoli because I’ve joined a big club with a great manager and some amazing fans. I want to continue my career here and I have no regrets at all.”



“We had been working hard during the pre-season training camp, we had lot of fun playing with the ball. I am not a fan of pre-season trainings but Sarri knows what he does. I want to give the best for Napoli, we are a great team and an amazing group. We talk to each other and we all get along, that’s our secret.”



