Napoli star striker to recover in time for Real Madrid’s Champions League clash

Napoli star Arkasiuz Milik is set to return to action earlier than expected after that the Poland striker picked up a knee injury last October. The former Ajax ace was supposed to remain out of action for several months with an ACL tear but today he has had his first full training session alongside the rest of his teammates.



Milik has just taken 94 days to return to training after one of the most serious injuries that a footballer can suffer and both the club’s doctor and the surgeon that underwent Milik’s knee operation last October have confirmed that the striker’s recovery is now complete.



“The knee is stable and all the medical tests that Milik has undergone are very positive”, the duo told Radio Kiss Kiss today.



“Milik can be ready to play a Serie A game in two weeks time, but his return to the pitch depends on Sarri’s decisions”, they also told the club's official radio.



Napoli are set to face Real Madrid in the first tie of the Champions League knock-out stage on the 15th of February, whilst the return game will be played at the San Paolo three weeks later, on the 7th of March and Milik should make Napoli starting XI in both occasions.

