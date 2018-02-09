Napoli star successfully undergoes surgery

Serie A giants Napoli have officially confirmed that Faouzi Ghoulam has successfully undergone a knee surgery.



The Algerian full-back made 11 Serie A appearances for the partenopei before he sustained a knee injury in training back in November. He assisted thrice, scoring twice. He was ruled out on a long-term basis following the injury.



Napoli's official website and social media handles have now confirmed that the left-back has successfully undergone a surgery on his knee cap, which had sustained a fracture. He will begin rehabilitation tomorrow and will be back training in about a month's time.



A statement on the official website read: "Faouzi Ghoulam was operated on at Villa Stuart by prof. Mariani after fracturing his right knee-cap in training on Friday. The player will begin his rehabilitation on Saturday and be re-assessed in two weeks' time but is expected to resume training in about a month."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)