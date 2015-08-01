Napoli star warns Arsenal over potential summer move

Napoli star Dries Mertens talked to Premium Sport yesterday night and shared his thoughts on a few issues like the Serie A title race, the partenopei most threatening opponents but also his current situation at Napoli.



The Belgium star is known to be a transfer target of Arsenal but the 30-year-old told the Italian broadcasters that he is happy in Naples right now.



“I love this city and I love these people. There so many things I love of Naples, the sea, the coffee, everything. It’s nice to go around the city and have amazing things to eat, if you know the right places is an amazing city, that’s how you must live it.”



“Juventus? I play for Napoli so I only think of Napoli. We have to look at how we play and don’t talk to much, work must to the talking.”



“Sarri? He is a great manager, he is doing great things. He only wants the players that can improve his style of play I can only have thankful words for him.”

