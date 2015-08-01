Arkadiusz Milik has thanked fans for the support they have showed.

The Napoli star has gone down injured again, tearing his right ligament. He is set to miss the next several months at the very least, a carbon copy of his 2016-2017 season, in which he started strong by scoring four goals in the first month before tearing his ACL.

Since replaced as a starter by Dries Mertens, the striker is “focusing on getting back”, a message he published on instagram today.

He was injured during the 3-2 win over SPAL on Saturday, and was operated today.

“Thank you for all your messages, it means a lot to me.

“Now I'm focusing on getting back, keep your fingers crossed.”

The Polish international was considered a major coup by the Partenopei when he joined last summer for only

32 million from Ajax, a price which appeared to be a bargain after he got off to a very strong start as an Azzurro.

Check out his instagram post below.