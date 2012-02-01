As reported by Ciro Venerato, Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa has been attracting interest from Napoli, more specifically from Sarri and Guintoli. At the moment, one major conflict is that Fiorentina have no intention of losing out on a player like Chiesa in the summer. The young technically gifted winger is considered one of the team's pillars, and earlier this year he signed a contract extension with the Viola club until 2021. Considering the possible departure of Bernardeschi looming, Fiorentina will undoubtedly keep Chiesa for as long as possible.

Since his early standout performances in November and December of 2016, Chiesa has become a mainstay in the Fiorentina lineup. At only age 19 the young Italian plays more like a seasoned veteran, which is shown by his flexibility to play in both the attacking and defensive phases of the field. Federico seems to be more of a complete player than his father Enrico, and this is perhaps one of the reasons he is gaining attention from top clubs. The Viola will hope to keep their prized asset for the upcoming future.