Napoli have reportedly made contact with Liverpool over the future of goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. The Belgian custodian was dropped for yesterday’s 4-0 home win over Arsenal and the Serie A side are ready to make an audacious move as they struggle to keep hold of Pepe Reina.



The Spanish shot-stopper has been targeted by Paris Saint-Germain and Napoli patron Aurelio De Laurentiis does not want to be left without a first-choice keeper after this Thursday’s transfer deadline.



Mignolet, 29, cut a dejected figure as he watched his rival Loris Karius keep a clean sheet as Liverpool put on a great show in front of their own fans but Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to point out that his omission does not mean that he is about to be sold.

The German tactician stated that; “intensity for a goalkeeper is different, it is not physical, it is mental. We said before the season we wanted to have three really strong ones. Simon is a clear number one, he won the race in pre-season, you can always rely on him, he is solid – a machine, 100 per cent he plays against City.”

