Bologna star Simone Verdi is likely to make a decision about his future soon, as he looks to either stay at the club till the end of the season or join Napoli this month.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been one of Bologna’s most important players over the last two seasons and has scored six times, assisting five times in 20 appearances for the rossoblu. His impressive showings have attracted interest from Napoli, who have lodged an offer for him already.

And CalcioMercato have learnt that Verdi is soon going to make a decision about whether he will join the partenopei next summer or he will leave Bologna this month itself.

Negotiations between Napoli and Bologna for the player are progressing well and Verdi is valued at about 25 million including bonuses by Roberto Donadoni’s side. Reports are also suggestive of the fact that Bologna have already accepted the 25 million offer and it is the player who is now left to

