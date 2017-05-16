Inaki Williams. The 22-year-old Spanish winger has had another exceptional season with Athletic Bilbao and his future remains uncertain as some of Europe’s big name clubs begin to circle.

Reports in Corriere dello Sport today suggest that Napoli will make a summer move for Liverpool target. The 22-year-old Spanish winger has had another exceptional season with Athletic Bilbao and his future remains uncertain as some of Europe’s big name clubs begin to circle.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of the youngster and has reportedly already sounded out the possibility of him making a switch to the Premier League in January. Williams himself recently declared that he was very happy in the Basque country but that his agent would ultimately decide his next move.



Napoli Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli believes the player would be able to provide cover both as a full-back as well as an out and out winger and with Christian Maggio set to depart the San Paolo this summer, the Spanish international could be the perfect replacement for Maurizio Sarris’s free-scoring outfit.