Simone Verdi is closer and closer to Napoli. According to Sport Mediaset, the Partenopei are set to try to take a

Verdi has been linked to a move to either Naples or Inter, having already scored six goals in Serie A action and made an incredible five assists. Of particular note was a splendid piledriver he netted against Inter.

As far as Mediaset claim, Verdi is currently on holiday, so the summit between the two parties will only take place on Friday, when Verdi will speak to Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Chances are, however, that Napoli will either recruit Verdi, or will be forced to settle for their other big target, Gerard Deulofeu.

The attacking midfielder is also wanted by Inter, but Coach Luciano Spalletti recently claimed that

“we would need €30 million [for Verdi], we don’t have them. It’s useless to beat around the bush.”