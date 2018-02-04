Napoli to open new contract talks with Sarri amid Chelsea links
04 February at 13:00Napoli will soon meet their boss Maurizio Sarri to negotiate a new contract as the Italian tactician has been eyed by Premier League giants Chelsea, Il Corriere dello Sport reports.
Roman Abramovich has identified Sarri as a possible replacement for Conte at the end of the season and Il Corriere dello Sport claims Napoli want to ward off the interest of the Blues offering their boss a new deal.
Sarri has a € 8 million release clause included in his contract and Napoli want to cancel it. Sarri has emerged as one of the best managers in Italy in the last few seasons and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has recently claimed that he wish an agreement can be found to cancel the manager’s release clause.
Napoli will face Benevento tonight and new contract talks between Sarri and the Serie A giants are expected to begin on Thursday.
Sarri’s contract extension is now a priority for Napoli as the azzurri don’t want their manager to leave the San Paolo at the end of the season. Chelsea must move quick if they really want to hire the Italian tactician.
