Napoli eased past Cagliari this evening with a convincing 5-0 win in Sardinia to move four points clear of Juventus at the top of Serie A, the Bianconeri having a game in hand after their match was postponed on Sunday due to snow.



Here’s how the Partenopei rated this evening:



REINA 6: A quiet evening and did what he had to do when called upon.



HYSAJ 6.5: Provided the assist for the goal of Dries Mertens; replaced by Christian Maggio on 72 minutes.



(MAGGIO n/a)



ALBIOL 6.5: Dealt with a couple of tricky situations and was steady all evening.



KOULIBALY 6: Suffered coping with the pace of Han and was Napoli’s worst player this evening.



MARIO RUI 7: A superb free-kick in the dying minutes capped off an impressive performance.



ALLAN 8: A man of the match performance from the Brazilian who was imperious throughout.



JORGINHO 6.5: Shadowed Joao Pedro all evening so was restricted to a more defensive role before being replaced on 75 minutes.



(DIAWARA n/a)



HAMSIK 7: Captain fantastic once again and a goal to boot; a solid display from the Slovak.



CALLEJON 7.5: Scored the opener, made the second and missed a host of chances, but the Spaniard remains vital to this Napoli side.



MERTENS 7: Another game, another goal for the Belgian and was substituted on 64 minutes with the three points in the bag.



(ZIELINSKI 6.5: Came on to good effect and won the penalty for Napoli’s fourth goal)



INSIGNE 7: Not to be out done, the Italian international slotted away the spot-kick to round off another quality night’s work.