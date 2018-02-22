Napoli: How they rated as Sarri's men go four points clear in Serie A
26 February at 23:00
Napoli eased past Cagliari this evening with a convincing 5-0 win in Sardinia to move four points clear of Juventus at the top of Serie A, the Bianconeri having a game in hand after their match was postponed on Sunday due to snow.
Here’s how the Partenopei rated this evening:
REINA 6: A quiet evening and did what he had to do when called upon.
HYSAJ 6.5: Provided the assist for the goal of Dries Mertens; replaced by Christian Maggio on 72 minutes.
(MAGGIO n/a)
ALBIOL 6.5: Dealt with a couple of tricky situations and was steady all evening.
KOULIBALY 6: Suffered coping with the pace of Han and was Napoli’s worst player this evening.
MARIO RUI 7: A superb free-kick in the dying minutes capped off an impressive performance.
ALLAN 8: A man of the match performance from the Brazilian who was imperious throughout.
JORGINHO 6.5: Shadowed Joao Pedro all evening so was restricted to a more defensive role before being replaced on 75 minutes.
(DIAWARA n/a)
HAMSIK 7: Captain fantastic once again and a goal to boot; a solid display from the Slovak.
CALLEJON 7.5: Scored the opener, made the second and missed a host of chances, but the Spaniard remains vital to this Napoli side.
MERTENS 7: Another game, another goal for the Belgian and was substituted on 64 minutes with the three points in the bag.
(ZIELINSKI 6.5: Came on to good effect and won the penalty for Napoli’s fourth goal)
INSIGNE 7: Not to be out done, the Italian international slotted away the spot-kick to round off another quality night’s work.
