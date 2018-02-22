Napoli have won nine of their last 10 Serie A matches against Torino, after they had won only one of the previous 12 (D8 L3).



The Partenopei have beaten the Granata in each of their last four league matches on home soil, scoring an average of 2.8 goals per game.



In their 16 league fixtures under Walter Mazzarri, Torino have lost six times – two more than in the previous 19 of this season, under Sinisa Mihajlovic.



Over their last four league fixtures, Napoli had an average of 15 touches in the opposition box, while they had averaged 27 per game over the previous 31 games this season.



10 of the last 11 goals conceded by Torino have come in the second half of play. On the other hand, nine of Napoli’s last 10 goals have been scored after half time.



Only two of Torino’s 11 goals from set pieces in Serie A this season have been scored away from home (the last one was netted by Obi in January v Sassuolo).