On the day Ousmane Dembelé has been officially announced in Barcelona, ​​Mino Raiola unveils a resounding back story for Lorenzo Insigne. The well-known agent spoke to Mundo Deportivo about the summer stories behind the scenes. "I recommended ​​Lorenzo Insigne to the president of Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu. He was the ideal substitute to continue what Neymar had done in Blaugrana, the perfect footballer to fill this gap for quality and character."

BARCELONA IN DANGER - Barcelona closed for Dembelé, but is also trying to take Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool. According to Spanish newspaper, Insigne is the number one alternative to the Brazilian ex Inter midfielder. Napoli has already rejected Barcelona's 60 million EUR offer for Insigne this summer, but a new attempt has not been ruled out in recent days. The Catalan club ponders about the crafty Italian, but his recent renewal until 2022 makes it difficult to make a move. Difficult, but not impossible, especially because the intermediary is Mino Raiola...