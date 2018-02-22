Napoli, Verdi is inches away from joining the club: the latest
19 March at 20:47Simone Verdi was close to joining Napoli this past winter transfer window but in the end, the Italian international decided to stay with Bologna for the time being. Corriere dello Sport (via Football Italia) have now reported that a deal between Napoli and Verdi is inches away as he is set to join Maurizio Sarri's club come summer time.
The Italian paper states that Napoli are set to re-confirm their 22 million euros plus bonuses offer to Bologna for Verdi as a deal seems very likely to occur this time around. Time will tell but it seems like Verdi's transfer to Napoli is now back on.
The offensive talent appeared in 26 games for Bologna so far this season as he scored an impressive 7 goals and added 8 assists in 2017-18. As we said, he will now be focused on the Italian national team games against Argentina and England before then finishing off the season with Bologna.
