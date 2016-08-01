Napoli vs Feyenoord: Confirmed lineups & live commentary

Welcome to our live coverage of the final groupstage match of the Champions League between Napoli and Feyenoord at the Stadio San Paolo. Below you will find everything you need before and during the match.



This is the second competitive encounter between Feyenoord and Napoli after the Italian team’s 3-1 win at the San Paolo in September.



Napoli have progressed to the knockout stages in two of their three previous appearances but have never made it further than the Last 16.



​Feyenoord have never made the knockout stages of the Champions League in their four previous participations and are certain of finishing bottom of their group this season.



​Feyenoord have lost their last eight Champions League games, including all five so far this season.



​However, Feyenoord are unbeaten at home in the Champions League against Italian teams (W1 D2).



Napoli must beat Feyenoord with Manchester City overcoming Shakhtar at the same time to progress to the Last 16 of the Champions League.



Napoli have lost their last three Champions League away games, conceding at least two goals on each occasion. It’s their worst run on the road in the competition.



None of Napoli’s 13 away games in the Champions League has ended goalless.

Steven Berghuis is involved in Feyenoord’s last two Champions League goals: the first as goalscorer, the second as assist provider.



​Dries Mertens has been directly involved in 12 of Napoli’s last 20 Champions League goals (7 goals, 5 assists). He’s also the joint-top assist provider this season (3).



