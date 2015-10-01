Napoli vs Udinese: Confirmed lineups & live updates

Welcome to our live coverage of the Coppa Italia fixture between Napoli and Udinese at the Stadio San Paolo. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.



Napoli and Udinese have played each other three times previously in the Coppa Italia ending in a win for either team and a draw.



The latest meeting between the sides in the Coppa Italia saw Napoli go through after a penalty shootout in 2014/2015 (match ended 2-2 after extra time)



Napoli have reached the quarter final of the Coppa Italia in six of the last eight seasons: the last time they failed was 2012/2013 when they lost to Bologna.



Udinese have reached the quarter final of the Coppa Italia only once in the last seven seasons: back in 2013/2014 when they reached the semifinal.



Udinese reached this match by defeating first Frosinone and the Perugia scoring a total of 16 goals.



Udinese's 8-3 win against Perugia in the previous round is the club's biggest win in the Coppa Italia.



Il Napoli ha vinto le ultime tre partite casalinghe di Coppa Italia, dopo che aveva perso due delle precedenti tre al San Paolo.



Napoli have won the last three fixtures at home in the Coppa Italia after having previously lost two of their last three at the San Paolo.



Maxi Lopez is Udinese's top goal scorer in the Coppa Italia this season having scored 4 times, all against Perugia.



L’Udinese non ha mai vinto la Coppa Italia mentre il Napoli ha alzato il trofeo cinque volte; gli azzurri si sono imposti in due delle ultime sei edizioni (2012 e 2014).



Udinese have never won the the Coppa Italia whilst Napoli have won it on five separate occasions, two of which have come in the last six years (2012 & 2014).



