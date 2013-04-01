Napoli want Arsenal loanee star to replace Reina
20 April at 15:38The future of Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina is under strict scrutiny as the Spaniard has been having way too many ups and downs this season, not to mention some physical problems that have affected his performances during the current campaign.
According to today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the partenopei could replace the former Liverpool keeper with another shot-stopper who has already played in the Premier League as well as in Serie A: Wojciech Szczesny.
The Poland International is on loan at AS Roma but is expected to make return to Arsenal at the end of the season. The 27-year-old, in fact, joined the giallorossi in a loan deal with option to buy last summer but according to the Italian paper, AS Roma won’t make the player’s move permanent.
The Serie A giants, in fact, invested € 8 million to sign Brazil goalkeeper Alisson last summer. Alisson has been AS Roma’s second-choice goalkeeper this season but the giallorossi are said not to be willing to invest €10 more million to sign Szczesny as well. Napoli are also considering signing emerging Serie B goalkeeper Merer who is a transfer target of Juventus as well.
