Napoli have joined the race to sign Simon Mignolet, Sky Italia report.

The Belgian international is seen as a replacement for Pepe Reina, who had a number of error-prone moments last season and has a deal who expires in the summer.

With the Spaniard ageing, it looks like Napoli want to replace a former Liverpool player with a current one.

Mignolet’s future at Anfield is hardly guaranteed, and the Reds have been linked to Jan Oblak, who recently made a series of coy comments about his Atletico Madrid future.

“I have a contract until 2021, but we have not talked about that yet," Oblak said in a recent interview. "First you have to concentrate on the field. What happens, it will happen, but it does not depend on me."

Mignolet, for his part, is unhappy at not playing Champions League football, where Loris Karius is getting the starts.



Even worse, the former Bundesliga star is now replacing Mignolet in Premier League action. It looks like Liverpool haven’t found an answer in goal in a while, and Mignolet may well end up leaving sooner or later.