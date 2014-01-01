Napoli have joined the race for Barcelona winger

Recent reports had the former Everton man returning to Milan, where he spent a successful six month loan last season, scoring four goals in Serie A action and terrorising a number of full-backs.

The 23-year-old has always wanted to fight it out as a Barcelona player, having come through the Cules’ academy and being a Catalan himself.

Napoli have butted into the race, needing to replace their tired starters. Maurizio Sarri has often insisted on playing the same starting XI, and needs some players for the attacking three.

Deulofeu has struggled to establish himself as a starter back at the Camp Nou, and Napoli have asked to have him on loan.

Recent speculation had Milan being ahead of the pack, though their problem isn’t the quality or the quantity of players, rather their inability to get the squad to gel. Adding someone else to the mix might not help.