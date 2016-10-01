West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis has ruled his club out of the race to sign Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini. Radio Crc have stated that The Baggies will not be seeking to bring the 25-year-old to the Premier League with Pulis declaring that; “We haven’t been following Gabbiadini”.



The player has been the subject of huge transfer speculation after his relationship with Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri broke down following some lacklustre performances. Despite scoring in his last two outings for the Partenopei, Gabbiadini’s future remains uncertain and with the imminent return of Polish frontman Arek Milik, the Italian looks set to be surplus to requirements.

There are other stories linking Watford, Southampton and Stoke City to a January move so his future could still lie in England. Napoli patron Aurelio De Laurentiis has stated that he will listen to offers of €20 million for his player; a sum which would prove no problem to any of the aforementioned clubs.