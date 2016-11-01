Napoli, here's why Amin Younes January move collapsed

21.30 - Ajax president Hennie Henrichs spoke to Radio CRC about the Amin Younes situation, here is what he had to say on the matter: "We saw what happened. Return to Amsterdam? I don't know, let's see what happens...".



20.30 - Amin Younes agent Nicola Innocentin spoke to Sky Sport about his client, here is what he had to say on the matter: "He didn't vanish! There are some serious family issues and this is why Amin will only arrive at Napoli next summer. He will finish off this season with Ajax...".



Negotiations between Napoli and Ajax for Amin Younes have broken down according to sources. He will still join Napoli in June but he won't be joining them right away. It seems like Younes returned to Holland because of serious family problems.



The youngster appeared in 13 games on the season for Ajax as he scored 2 goals and added 1 assist in 2017-18. Time will tell as we should have more news later on...