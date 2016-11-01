Nasri could be banned for four years



Former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri is at risk of being subjected to a four-year ban, after the Court of Arbitration for Sport dismissed his appeal against UEFA’s recent ruling.



The French playmaker, who now plies his trade for Antalyaspor in Turkey, could pay the price for presenting a backdated medical certificate for blood transfusions carried out during his time on loan at La Liga side Sevilla.



The Spanish anti-doping agency therefore instigated the investigation into what went on in downtown Los Angeles, before a recommendation was made to the UEFA disciplinary committee that Nasri should be suspended for a considerable period of time.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)