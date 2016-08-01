Samir Nasri has told the

After leaving Manchester City to go out on-loan to Sevilla last summer, French playmakerhas told the Spanish media about the reason behind his decision. The 29-year-old explained that; “(Pep) Guardiola wanted me to stay, but when your head needs a change, after five years in Manchester - where I had lots of injuries last season - I wanted to start something new and fresh. When I spoke to Monchi and Rami, it seemed it was ideal. I also asked Jesus Navas, David Silva and Nolito how the club and the city were”.

Having had a great opening to the new season in Andalusia, Nasri stated that; “Everything was good! It has great food and beautiful girls." Under coach Jorge Sampaoli the Frenchman has blossomed and he explained that the Chilean tactician had; “Came with a great challenge, like what he achieved at the Copa America [in 2015] with Chile. I also with spoke with Guardiola and he told me what a great trainer Juanma Lillo was. This was all I needed to know. It was perfect for me."





Steve Mitchell @barafundler