The Costa Rican has long been quizzed about his future, with Real Madrid reported to be lining up David De Gea and Thibaut Courtois because president Florentino Perez doesn’t believe that the two-time Champions League winner is a big enough star.

But, speaking to BEIN after this weekend’s 1-1 Derby draw with Atletico, Navas was waxing positive:

The Costa Rican also added: "We had a great effort. My team-mates were able to control the game, we had various chances and that's football. We have to go on calmly. We have to wait until everything's over. It's not been an easy year for us but we'll never surrender."

Navas has already been linked to PSG, among others.

"I'm very clam. What I know is that I am going, to my home with my family, calm, to enjoy myself. There are two years left on my deal that I want to complete."